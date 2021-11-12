FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

NYSE KWR opened at $270.67 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.