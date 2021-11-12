FY2021 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.31 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $742.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

