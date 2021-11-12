FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.50.

TSE RNW opened at C$18.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.00. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.