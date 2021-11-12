FY2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.86). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKHS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.10 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

