FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 274,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

