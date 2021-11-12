FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Increased by Analyst

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Atlas stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

