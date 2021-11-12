Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 301.07% from the stock’s current price.

GANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $7.48 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

