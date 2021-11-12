Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,985. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.