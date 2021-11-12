Gather (GTH) Market Cap Achieves $24.43 Million

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00225164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00090044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

