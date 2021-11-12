GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 104,180.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

