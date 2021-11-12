GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.19 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €44.91 ($52.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.70 and its 200-day moving average is €37.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.