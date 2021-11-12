GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

GEAGF opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

