General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $126.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $108.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

NYSE GE opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. General Electric has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

