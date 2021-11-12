Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,270 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Cue Biopharma worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.08 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

