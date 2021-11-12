Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LAWS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

