Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,311 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of ZIX worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 363,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

