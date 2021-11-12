Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,287 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cricut at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,600,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $9,213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,864,718 shares of company stock valued at $53,648,907 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.