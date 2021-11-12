Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,430 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Neuronetics worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 59,931.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

