Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 202,496 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202,496 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

