Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of NVE worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NVE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

