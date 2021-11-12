Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

