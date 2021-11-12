GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,708. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GeoVax Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of GeoVax Labs worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

