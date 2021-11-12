GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$55.90 Average PT from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.87. 174,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,178. The stock has a market cap of C$16.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$29.50 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.03%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.