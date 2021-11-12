GigInternational1, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Lock-Up Period To End on November 15th

GigInternational1’s (NASDAQ:GIWWU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. GigInternational1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GIWWU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. GigInternational1 has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,008,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

