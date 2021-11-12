Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 72,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

