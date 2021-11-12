Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

GTLB opened at $121.74 on Monday. Gitlab has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

