Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,929. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $33,211,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

