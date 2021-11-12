Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLP. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.