Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $939.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 223,968 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

