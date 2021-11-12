Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $362,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

