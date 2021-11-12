GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

