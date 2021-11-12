Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 422,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,987. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

