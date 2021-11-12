GMB (GMB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 83.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. GMB has a market capitalization of $242,734.44 and $49.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 83.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

