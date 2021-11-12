GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 593,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 88.11%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.