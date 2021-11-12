GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 335.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 237,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.4% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

