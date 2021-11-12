GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

