GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after buying an additional 1,091,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $304.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $297.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

