GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GOCO stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

