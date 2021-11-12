Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.97 million and $4,140.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00421759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,710,675 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

