Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 166,238 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

