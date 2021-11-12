Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 316,959 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.90% of Retail Value worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Value by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 4,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $22.04 per share. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -834.85%.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.