Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,625 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

