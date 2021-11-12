Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 523,117 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523,117 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $55.84 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.