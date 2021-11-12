Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,619 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

