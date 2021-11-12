Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,512,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,156,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 269,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

