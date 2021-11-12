GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $306,825.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $41.77. 44,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GoodRx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GoodRx by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.