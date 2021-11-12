Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,192 shares of company stock worth $23,895,656. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

