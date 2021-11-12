GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.80.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.