Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $41,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LOPE opened at $80.17 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

