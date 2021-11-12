Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 1,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,607. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

